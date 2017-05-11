Pakistan Army withdraws tweet that signalled rift with Sharif govt

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AP File Photo) Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AP File Photo)

Pakistan Army Wednesday withdrew a controversial tweet that had rattled the government of Nawaz Sharif over a media leak about a rift between the two power centres over fighting militancy in the country.

The army, which enjoys considerable influence over policy decisions in Pakistan, had on April 29 in a tweet “rejected” a notification by the Sharif government stating that he had sacked his top aide and Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

Fatemi was dismissed for his alleged role in leaking details of a high-level meeting during which the civilian leadership reportedly confronted the army over their alleged reluctance to combat militancy in Pakistan.

The episode later came to be known as “Dawn Leaks”, after the name of the daily that reported it.

On Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said that the “tweet on April 29, 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person.”

“Recommendations, as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the prime minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue,” it said.

“Accordingly, ISPR’s said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous. Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process.”

The withdrawal of the April 29 tweet by the army could mean the two power centres have arrived at a settlement on the issue, that had also led to action being taken against Rao Tehsin Ali, the principal information officer of the Ministry of Information.

