Pakistan Army, government to jointly fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: report

Presiding Judge Ronny Abraham of France (far right) and other judges enter the courtroom at of the International Court of Justice at The Hague. (AP photo)

Pakistan government and its army will jointly fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice against India, according to The Times of India.

The Times of India, citing Radio Pakistan, quoted the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as saying that the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight the case. Calling Jadhav a “terrorist”, Sadiq added that it was time to be “united” instead of doing politics.

Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, which is believed to be close to the government, also reported parts of his speech. “Anything said by the politicians must always safeguard the national interests,” he said.

Pakistan contends that Jadhav had infiltrated into Pakistan using a fake passport and was arrested in the Balochistan province. India denied the allegations and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Chabahar in Iran, and then taken to Balochistan where he was framed under false charges of “espionage” and “subversive” activities.

A Pakistani military court had sentenced Jadhav to death in March after he allegedly to his crimes. However, the tape was not admitted as evidence in ICJ.

Despite India requesting consular access on 16 occasions, Pakistan denied permission to meet Jadhav. India then dragged Pakistan to the United Nations’ top judicial body, the ICJ. The international court stayed Jadhav’s death sentence, pending its final verdict in the case.

