Pakistan army contacts Indian officials over safety of census workers

The Pakistan army contacted Indian army officials to inform them about the movement of census workers near the Line of Control (LoC). The second phase of countrywide census started on April 25 and would continue for a month.

During this phase, the population in districts near the LoC in Kashmir is also being enumerated.

In a statement, the Pakistan army said that the Indian army has been approached to inform about the movement of civil and military enumerators to civil populated areas lying close to the LOC.

“The step is aimed at ensuring safety and security of civil and military personnel in the wake of unprovoked targeting and persistent ceasefire violations by the Indian Army,” it said.

The first phase of census started on March 15 and was completed on April 15. More than 118,000 civilian enumerators accompanied by 175,000 army personnel are undertaking the exercise to record the number of houses and total population.

