Pakistan army chief visits Maldives, underlines need for strengthening ties between ‘brotherly Muslim nations’

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday became the first foreign dignitary to visit the Maldives after the 45-day emergency was lifted last month. Bajwa paid a “courtesy call” on President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom today morning at the latter’s office.

Noting that Pakistan and the Maldives are two “brotherly Muslim nations”, Bajwa underlined the need for further cultivating existing ties of friendship and deepening cooperation in all fields.

President Gayoom welcomed Bajwa to the Maldives and conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A press release by the President’s Office read that Gayoom expressed hope and confidence that the Maldives and Pakistan will continue working together on bilateral and international issues of common concern, to further strengthen the close ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries.

Maldives Chief of Defence Force, Major General Ahmed Shiyam and the Minister of State for Foreign Relations at the President’s Office, H.E. Mohamed Naseer were also present during the meeting.

General Bajwa was accompanied by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Maldives, H.E. Vice Admiral Waseem Akram, PS (C) to the Chief of Army Staff, Brigadier Ifukhar Hassan Cahuhadary, and Defence Adviser, Colonel Sajjad Ali.

