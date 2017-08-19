Pakistan, Afghanistan describe terrorism as their ‘common enemy’

An Afghan policeman stands guard near to the site of a suicide bomber struck at a NATO convoy in Kandahar southern of Kabul, Afghanistan (Source: AP) An Afghan policeman stands guard near to the site of a suicide bomber struck at a NATO convoy in Kandahar southern of Kabul, Afghanistan (Source: AP)

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday recognised terrorism as their “common enemy” as the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation to eliminate the “menace”, an official statement said. Pakistan Foreign Office said the visiting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Andesha called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields as well as improving efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Recognising that terrorism was a common enemy of the two countries and its peoples, Foreign Secretary and the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister agreed for deepening cooperation and coordinating in counter-terrorism efforts with a view to eliminate this menace,” Foreign office said in a statement. Janjua underlined the need for enhancing economic cooperation, trade, transit and connectivity for the mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

She emphasised on the need to expedite infrastructure and energy connectivity projects between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Andesha is visiting Pakistan to mark Afghanistan’s Independence Day celebrations and for the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Afghan Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

Earlier, Janjua visited Kabul on August 15 for meetings with Afghan leadership to strengthen bilateral relations. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had strained due to cross border terrorism attacks which led to months of tensions and war of words between the two countries.

Pakistan had closed down its borders with Afghanistan at Chaman and Torkham in February following terrorist attacks blamed on militants who have taken sanctuary across the border. The border points were opened after a month on the orders of the prime minister after millions of dollars were lost in trading and business between the two countries.

