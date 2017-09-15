Only in Express
  • Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to joint action plan to improve border security

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to joint action plan to improve border security

Senior security officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed for a joint action plan to improve border security, the two countries met at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul.

By: PTI | Islamabad | Published:September 15, 2017 1:32 am
Pakistan border, afghanistan border, Representational photo
Related News

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed for a joint action plan to improve border security, officials said. Senior security officials of the two countries met at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul where Pakistan was represented by a six-member delegation led by Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The officials discussed issues relating to “cross-border firing and attacks, counter-terrorism and coordinated actions on their respective sides along the border” and exchange of prisoners, the army said in a statement here.

A trilateral meeting with Afghan and American officials was also held, where the participants reaffirmed their resolve to eliminate threat of militancy including uprooting the Islamic State terror group from the region.

It was the first such meeting since US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Pakistan harbours “agents of chaos”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 14: Latest News