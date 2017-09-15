Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to joint action plan to improve border security

Representational photo Representational photo

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed for a joint action plan to improve border security, officials said. Senior security officials of the two countries met at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul where Pakistan was represented by a six-member delegation led by Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The officials discussed issues relating to “cross-border firing and attacks, counter-terrorism and coordinated actions on their respective sides along the border” and exchange of prisoners, the army said in a statement here.

A trilateral meeting with Afghan and American officials was also held, where the participants reaffirmed their resolve to eliminate threat of militancy including uprooting the Islamic State terror group from the region.

It was the first such meeting since US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Pakistan harbours “agents of chaos”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App