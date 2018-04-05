Pakistan accuses India of using ‘state terrorism’ to break Kashmiri people’s will

Pakistan has also been repeatedly criticised by US President Donald Trump for harbouring terrorists. Pakistan has also been repeatedly criticised by US President Donald Trump for harbouring terrorists.

Pakistan on Thursday accused India of using “state terrorism” to break the will of the Kashmiri people. The Foreign Office’s statement came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been subjected to extreme brutalities and human right violations by India during the last week,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal alleged at a weekly briefing.

“This mindless killing spree exposes, yet again, the ugly, inhuman face of the state-terrorism that India has been perpetrating against the Kashmiris for decades,” he said.

“We have repeatedly pointed out that the Kashmiri youth is being deliberately and systematically targeted with a view to breaking the will of the Kashmiri people.”

India has been maintaining that it is Pakistan that is using state-sponsored terrorism against it and has repeatedly asked the international community to take tough action against the country.

Faisal said Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet and the National Security Committee of the Cabinet to review the situation in Kashmir.

He said the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Secretary today also briefed the Heads of Missions of various nations in Islamabad regarding “Indian brutalities and atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris”.

Faisal said Pakistan will observe April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

