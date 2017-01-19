Pakistan accuses India of perpetrating terror, terror financing

Paksitan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria. (File photo. Source: ANI/Twitter) Paksitan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria. (File photo. Source: ANI/Twitter)

Pakistan today accused India of “perpetrating terrorism” and “terror financing”, claiming that it has “irrefutable evidence” on it. Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, during his weekly briefing, alleged that “Indian involvement” in Pakistan’s internal matters was a long-standing problem that Pakistan has been raising with the international community.

He claimed that the arrest of alleged “Indian spy” Kulbhushan Jadhav and various statements of India’s top politicians and officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, “proved” that India was using terrorism as a policy to create unrest within Pakistan.

“All these (Indian politician’s) statements, ample of irrefutable evidence and undeniable proof of Indian involvement in perpetrating terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan are fact of the matter,” he said.

Zakaria said Pakistan has already submitted a dossier with the UN based on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s “confessions and revelation”.

He claimed that in 2013, Pakistan also saw a statement of the then US Defence Secretary, Chuck Hagel, who revealed how India financed instability in Pakistan from Afghanistan.

“Let me also take you back to the statement of Mr Ajit Doval, in which he said that India will use Taliban against Pakistan. Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also stated that they would use terrorists against Pakistan. You have also seen the Indian statements on Balochistan at the highest political level,” Zakaria said.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement on action against militancy for starting talks, he claimed that no nation has done more than Pakistan to defeat the menace of terrorism.

“Our successes in counter terrorism are well-demonstrated and have been widely acknowledged. The salutary effect on our economy is also visible,” Zakaria said.

He said Pakistan repeatedly called on the Indian government to pursue the path of dialogue and engagement, rather than confrontation, violence and terrorism.

“India has always shirked from dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” he claimed.

To another question, Zakaria said Pakistan had maintained that both India and Pakistan should agree on meaningful measures for restraint and avoidance of nuclear or conventional arms race in the region.

He said India’s expansion of its conventional and nuclear capabilities was against the objective of strategic stability in South Asia.

“International reports about new nuclear facilities being built in India only confirm the concerns expressed by Pakistan in 2008 that without appropriate non-proliferation safeguards, the NSG exemption would lead to expansion in the Indian capacity to produce fissile material for military use,” he said.