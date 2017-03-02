Pakistan: 9 terrorists held following intelligence-based combing operations

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Authorities arrested nine suspected terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan on Thursday. Intelligence-based combing operations were carried out in Darange and surrounding areas of Orakzai agency, a senior officer of the Frontier Corps said.

The nine terrorists were apprehended and weapon and ammunition of different calibre recovered from their possession, the officer said. He added that a telecommunication system (telephone exchange) used by the terrorists has also been seized.

Last week, six terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) outfit were shot dead in Punjab province.