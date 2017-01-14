Pakistan: 5 killed due to severe cold weather

At least five persons have died due to severe cold weather in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi which received this season’s first winter showers leading to massive traffic snarls. Rains lashed Karachi and brought down the temperature by three degree Celsius below normal. Continued showers wrecked havoc with inadequate civic facilities affecting the lives of millions of people in the country’s largest city which is witnessing frequent power outages since Friday.

At least five persons lost their lives due to the cold weather. Several roads are flooded with rain water due to choked drains in many parts of the city. According to the Edhi welfare foundation, a man was killed after his bike skidded.

Two persons were killed in Nazimabad’s Urdu Bazaar and two others killed in a separate rain-related accident in Rizvia society. Another man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire near Korangi Crossing, police said.

Heavy rains brought down the temperature between 11 and 12 degree Celsius, according to meteorological department. Rains caused massive traffic snarls on several roads. The weatherman has forecast cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm.