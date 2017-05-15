Pakistan: 4 injured in blast in Balochistan

Balochistan province in Pakistan. Balochistan province in Pakistan.

At least four persons were injured today in a blast in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, three days after an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up in the area, killing 25 people and wounding 45 others. The incident occurred in Mastung district’s Splingi area where three security personnel and a passerby were injured.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the roadside explosion which targeted a vehicle of security forces, Geo News reported.

The area was cordoned off following the attack, it said.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Senate deputy chairman escaped an assassination bid with injuries when the Islamic State suicide bomber targeted his convoy, killing 25 people and wounding 45 others in the restive Balochistan province.

The bomber targeted Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri when he came out of a mosque after addressing a gathering shortly after the Friday prayers in Mastung area.

The area where the explosion took place is approximately 70 kilometres from provincial capital Quetta.

The Islamic State took responsibility for the attack.

