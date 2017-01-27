Pakistan: 3 ISIS terrorists, planning attack on ‘sensitive installation’ in Punjab province, arrested

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Pakistan’s counter-terror officials on Friday arrested three ISIS terrorists who were planning to attack a “sensitive installation” in Punjab province. The three militants, who pledged allegiance to the ISIS, were arrested on Thursday from DC Colony in Gujranwala, some 80 kms from in Lahore, the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said.

Muhammad Rizwan, Wajid Ali and Muhammad Armughan were planning to attack a “sensitive installation” in the city when a police team raided a house and nabbed them, he said. Some 1,370 grams of explosive material, three detonators and 7.25 feet prima cord have been recovered from their possession, the officer said.

A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act has been registered against the suspects at the Gujranwala CTD police station. The suspects have been shifted to some undisclosed location for interrogation, he said. A few days ago, police arrested four militants belonging to ISIS and Lashkara-e-Jhangvi and killed one in south Punjab. Despite arresting dozens of ISIS terrorists from different parts of the country, the Pakistan government still denies the presence of the dreaded militant outfit in the country.