Pakistan: 2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in operation

Pakistan army today killed five Taliban militants, who were plotting attacks on educational institutions and judicial complexes, during an operation that also left two soldiers dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Two army personnel and five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation against militants in Malikabad area of Swabi district in the restive province, the army said in a statement. The five terrorists were planning to target educational institutions and judicial complexes, it said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Citing the military’s media wing, Dawn said three of the terrorists have been identified, while the remaining two are “probably Afghans”. At least one of the identified militants was a member of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“Sacrifice of our soldiers will not go waste. Terrorist will be brought to their end and held accountable for their Fasaad (violence),” Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his deepest condolences over the killing of two soldiers while fighting terrorists in Swabi district.

“Our Armed Forces are fighting the menace of terrorism to protect our democratic values, constitution, freedom, and our way of life. We cannot and will not allow our enemies to promote their nefarious designs. Operation Radd-ul-Fassad will continue until our homeland is cleared from the scourge of terrorism,” Sharif said.

Six soldiers were killed yesterday in attacks by militants near Afghan border.

Army said that in punitive response at least 15 attackers from Afghanistan were killed.

Pakistan last month launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to clean the country of remnants of militants after dismantling their hideouts in remote tribal region.