Pakistan: 15 wounded in grenade attacks in Shabqadar

Pakistani police say assailants in a series of attacks have thrown grenades at a school and four homes in a northwestern town, wounding 15 people before fleeing. Police official Zaman Khan says Saturday’s attacks took place in the town of Shabqadar, which is located near Mohmand tribal agency. He says police have launched a hunt for those responsible.

Khan says no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which caused panic among residents. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants, has claimed previous bomb attacks in the region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistan’s army has been fighting militants for the past several years.

The latest attacks came days after the military said it has eliminated terrorism.

