Pakistan: 15 killed in blast at vegetable market, 30 injured

The blast took place at the crowded Sabzi Mandi inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border. The blast took place at the crowded Sabzi Mandi inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border.

At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday in a blast at a vegetable market in northwest Pakistan’s restive Kurram Agency, officials said. The blast took place at the crowded Sabzi Mandi inside Eidgah Bazaar in Parachinar, the administrative headquarters of the agency near the Afghan border.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Initial report suggests that explosives kept in vegetable crates exploded during auction of the vegetables, killing 15 people and wounding 30 others, officials said. The injured were shifted to parachinar headquarters hospital. Security personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area and started search operation. Kurram is one of the most sensitive tribal areas as it borders three Afghan provinces and at one point was one of the key routes for militant movement across the border. It has witnessed scores of attacks.