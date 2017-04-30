Pakistan: 14 killed in road accident in near Dir district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The condition of the injured is stated to be critical (Source: Google maps) The condition of the injured is stated to be critical (Source: Google maps)

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in a deep ravine in northwest Pakistan.

The accident occurred near Lawari Top in upper Dir district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, officials said. The vehicle met the accident when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain near Lawari top connecting Dir district with Chitral district, they said.

The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, officials added.

