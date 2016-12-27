Pakistan: 12 die after consuming toxic liquor

At least 12 people died on Sunday and 14 others fell critically ill after they consumed home-made toxic liquor during a Christmas party in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The incident took place last evening in a Christian colony of Toba Tek Singh district, some 200 KM from Lahore. More than 30 people consumed the home-made toxic liquor after which their condition deteriorated. They were shifted to district headquarters hospital in Toba Tek Singh and Allied Hospital in Faisalabad where 12 died today, police said.

According to a police official concerned Mustansar Hafeez said the police have arrested a father-son duo for making the toxic liquor. He said the liquor was made to celebrate Christmas by Rizwan Masih and the company in the Christian colony.