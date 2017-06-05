Pak Senate to debate ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express photo video grab.) Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express photo video grab.)

Pakistan’s Senate on Monday decided to debate the ICJ order staying the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav after a senator of a hardline party tabled a motion saying the verdict hinted that Islamabad was not fully prepared to fight the case. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani admitted the adjournment motion by Jamaat-I-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq for regular debate and issued notices to the foreign ministry and the attorney general to brief the upper house of the parliament.

Haq made a forceful plea in the Senate about his motion, saying the judgment by the International Court of Justice at The Hague to stay Jadhav’s death sentence hinted that Pakistan was not well-prepared to fight the case brought by India. “These and similar statements have been passed around, which are creating confusion,” Haq said.

On May 18, the ICJ in a setback to Pakistan restrained it from executing Jadhav, 46, who was convicted of espionage and sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court after a secret trial.

India took the matter to the ICJ, citing that it had been repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention. New Delhi believes that Jadhav was abducted from Iran and brought to Pakistan. The senator said Pakistan did not act as per expectations and steps taken by it in the case has only caused embarrassment to the nation.

Though Jadhav’s arrest was a major success, Haq said, Pakistan wasted an opportunity to bring forth the facts about the Indian national and India’s subversive activities inside the country on the international stage.

He also said India has adopted aggressive attitude after Jadhav’s sentencing. “India is constantly issuing threats to Pakistan regarding Jadhav’s case.”

