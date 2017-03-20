Pak President Mamnoon Hussain approves Hindu Marriage Bill, turns it into law

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has given his approval to the much awaited Hindu Marriage Bill, 2017 on the advice of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, turning it into a law.

It is the first personal law in Pakistan to regulate marriages in the Hindu community providing a mechanism for registration of Hindu marriage which includes conditions for contracting the marriage, procedure for dissolution of the marriage and the grounds on the basis of which such a marriage can be dissolved.

The law aims to protect marriages, families, mothers and their children and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Hindu families.

It is a consolidated law for solemnisation of marriages by Hindu families residing in Pakistan, according to a government press release.

Sharif said on the occasion, the government is focused on the provision of equal rights to minority communities residing in Pakistan, reports the Express Tribune.

“They are as patriotic as any other community and, therefore, it is the responsibility of the state to provide equal protection to them,” he added.

The law provides for procedures relating to restitution of conjugal rights, judicial separation, void and voidable marriages, termination of marriage, the financial security of spouses and children, alternate relief in termination of marriages, and termination of marriage by mutual consent.

It also provides divorcees with the right to marry again, the entitlement of remarriage by a Hindu widow at her own will and consent after the stipulated time, and the legitimacy of children.

Marriages solemnised before the law comes into effect will be retroactively validated, but family courts would need to be petitioned for the relevant registration and documentation. The law also provides for punishments of imprisonment and fines up to Rs.100, 000 or both for contraventions.

All the offences under the law shall be non-cognisable and non-compoundable and can be tried by a first class magistrate.

