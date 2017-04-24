Pak Hindus allowed to worship at Shiva temple after 20 years

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

A Pakistani court today allowed Hindus to worship at a Shiva temple in Abbottabad district which had been off limits to them for 20 years. A bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) headed by Justice Ateeq Hussain Shah permitted Hindus to worship at the Shiv Jee temple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 20 of the Constitution.

The temple had been closed for any religious activity over property dispute. In 2013, a Hindu Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) filed a petition with the PHC Abbottabad bench that they had purchased the property through lease by a legal owner.

The petitioner pleaded that after partition of sub-continent the NGO has been looking after the temple.

