Pak declares 31 educational institutions as ‘sensitive’ in  Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province 

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has put alert on 31 educational institutions, including Women University, and declared them “sensitive” due to security considerations in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The ministry has declared 16 universities and 15 colleges in the province sensitive due to security considerations, The Nation reported, citing sources.

It has forwarded the list of the institutions to the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies. The move comes amid two deadly blasts in Punjab’s Lahore and Balochistan’s Quetta in less than past 24 hours claiming at least 16 lives.

Heavily-armed terrorists had attacked an army-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, killing at least 142 people, mostly children, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country. The educational institutions in the city remained closed for several days following the attack.

A National Action Plan and Operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched by the government and the military to flush out terrorists from the tribal areas after the school attack. Special military courts were set up and the government lifted moratorium on death sentence to fight against terrorism.