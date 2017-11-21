Pak court declares Finance Minister Dar proclaimed offender in graft case

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar . File photo Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar . File photo

An accountability court ordered initiation of proceedings to declare Pakistan’s embattled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender in a graft case here on Tuesday, reports news agency PTI.

Judge Mohammad Bashir held the hearing even as 67-year-old Dar remained absent as he is in London for medical treatment. The judge also rejected an application by Dar’s lawyer to grant him an exemption.

The court also asked his guarantor, Ahmad Ali Qudoosi, to respond by November 24 as to why the surety bond of Rs 5 million should not be confiscated as Qudoosi had failed to ensure Dar’s presence during the hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till December 4.

The case was filed against Dar by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court order of July 28 that also disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the Panama Papers scandal.

The NAB had registered three cases of corruption and money laundering against Sharif, his family members, and Dar in the Islamabad Accountability Court, weeks after the Supreme Court order ousted the premier.

Earlier, the court on November 14 had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dar with an order to appear in person. Dar had told the court that he will appear after full recovery from a heart complication but the court rejected the plea. The finance minister had skipped the previous four hearings on account of medical treatment.

On November 2, the accountability court had approved NAB’s request to freeze Dar’s assets. The minister is accused by NAB of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Pakistan’s anti-graft body has also sought the inclusion of Dar’s name on the Exit Control List after he repeatedly failed to appear before the anti-corruption court in the Panama Papers case.

