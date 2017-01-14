Pak Army using Pashtun women as sex slaves, claims Separatist community leader

Umar Khattak,Pashtun activist. (Source: ANI) Umar Khattak,Pashtun activist. (Source: ANI)

In a startling revelation, Umar Daud Khattak, a separatist Pashtun leader, has shockingly alleged that the Pakistan Army is using Pashtun women as sex slaves. He has alleged the Pakistan Army, in the garb of conducting a military operation in the Swat and Waziristan region, is committing grave human right abuses, and specifically targeting young Pashtun women.

“The Pakistan Army has abducted hundreds of Pashtun women and put them in a Lahore prostitution centre as sex slaves, during military operations in Swat and Waziristan,” Khattak said in an exclusive interview to ANI. He further said that Pakistan raises money by pushing Pashtun women into flesh trade, adding there are proof and evidences to support his claim.

He also stated the Pakistan Army has been in the dock over human rights violations against women in tribal areas time and again. Further exposing the ugly face of the Pakistan Army, he said. “The Pakistan Army has bulldozed our villages, they pick up our girls and rape them.”