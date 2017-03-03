Over 300 companies to bid to assist on building US-Mexico wall

In this Jan. 4, 2016 photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent drives near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Santa Teresa, N.M. Can Donald Trump really make good on his promise to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border to prevent illegal migration? Whats more, can he make Mexico pay for it? Sure, he can build it, but its not nearly as simple as he says. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras) In this Jan. 4, 2016 photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent drives near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Santa Teresa, N.M. Can Donald Trump really make good on his promise to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border to prevent illegal migration? Whats more, can he make Mexico pay for it? Sure, he can build it, but its not nearly as simple as he says. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

More than 300 vendors from across the country are bidding on the opportunity to build US President Donald Trump’s border wall between the United States and Mexico. Businesses will be asked to submit their proposals to design and build prototype wall structures near the United States border with Mexico starting next week, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency.

They range from large construction firms to small fence companies and security firms. Dozens of the interested companies say in their paperwork that they are owned by Hispanics.

“There’s really nothing to say at this point. It’s all very speculative. Once we get the details, we’ll examine whether it’s something we’d move on,” CNN quoted Terry Willis of Caddell Construction as saying.

The United States shares a nearly-2,000-mile border with Mexico, but it is unclear whether a physical wall would span across the entire border.

Trump signed an executive order in his first week in office, which puts plans for the wall in motion, although the Congress approval for spending will be needed before actual construction of the wall can begin.

Contractors, who have expressed interest in the project have until March 10 to submit a prototype concept paper, followed by a formal request for proposal by March 24.