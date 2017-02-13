Over 100 arrested in Pakistan for kite flying

Over 100 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province for flouting a Supreme Court ban on kite flying. Under the law, kite-flying is prohibited all over the province and it was also declared a cognisable offence, Geo News said. A police spokesman said 107 people were arrested in a crackdown on people selling, making and flying kites.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Lahore and frequent crackdown operations by the police, some people still continue making and flying kites, while disobeying the law, he said. The police said that no one would be allowed to put the lives of citizens at risk.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court banned kite-flying festival in response to an outcry over injuries and deaths caused every year by the glass-coated string. The annual kite-flying festival marks the start of spring in Punjab.