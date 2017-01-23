French elections: Outsider Hamon, ex-PM Valls to vie for Socialist party runoff

By: AFP | Paris | Updated: January 23, 2017 8:21 am
Outsider Benoit Hamon came first in the French Socialists’ presidential primary today, and will stand against former prime minister Manuel Valls in a January 29 runoff, partial results showed.
Watch what else is making news
With just over one-third of polling stations reporting, Hamon scored 35.21 per cent to 31.56 per cent for Valls, with former economy minister Arnaud Montebourg eliminated along with four other candidates, party electoral official Thomas Clay announced.