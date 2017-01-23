French elections: Outsider Hamon, ex-PM Valls to vie for Socialist party runoff

Former French minister Benoit Hamon reacts after the results in the first round of the French left’s presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Former French minister Benoit Hamon reacts after the results in the first round of the French left’s presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Outsider Benoit Hamon came first in the French Socialists’ presidential primary today, and will stand against former prime minister Manuel Valls in a January 29 runoff, partial results showed.

With just over one-third of polling stations reporting, Hamon scored 35.21 per cent to 31.56 per cent for Valls, with former economy minister Arnaud Montebourg eliminated along with four other candidates, party electoral official Thomas Clay announced.