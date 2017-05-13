Osama bin Laden’s son may take top role in Al-Qaeda, plans to ‘avenge his father’: Report

Former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

A former FBI agent told a television news channel that personal letters seized during the raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden showed that his son Hamza is poised to lead the terrorist organisation. Ali Soufan, who led the investigation against Laden after 9/11 attacks, in an interview to CBS news said that Hamza, who adored his father and wished to carry forward his ideology, will take over the top role in al-Qaeda to avenge his father’s death. Revealing contents of the now-declassified letters, Soufan said that Hamza wrote the letters when he was 22 years old, in which he wrote, “I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live.”

Soufan told the news channel that Hamza, now 28, can inspire and unite the jihadist movement. According to the former FBI agent, there are several similarities between Laden and his son. “His recent message that came out, he delivered the speech as if it’s his father…using sentences, terminology that was used by Osama bin Laden.” US recognises Hamza as “specially designated global terrorist”, the same classification his father once held, Soufan told reporters.

He also said that Hamza has recorded two audio messages in last two years. “He’s basically saying, ‘American people, we’re coming and you’re going to feel it. And we’re going to take revenge for what you did to my father…Iraq…Afghanistan’…the whole thing was about vengeance.”

