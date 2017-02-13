Oroville Dam: Gurudwaras offering food, shelter to evacuated residents in Yuba City

A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, US February 11, 2017. (California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS) A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California, US February 11, 2017. (California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS)

Gurudwaras in Sacramento, California, are offering food and shelter to all the residents evacuated from the Yuba City, which has an estimated population of 13 per cent Punjabi-Americans and houses several gurudwaras, following fears of the Oroville Dam collapsing. “Sikh temples in Sacramento offering Food & Shelter. They are open for ALL people evacuated from Yuba City #OrovilleDam #OrovilleSpillway,” tweeted social activist, Harjinder S Kukreja. Evacuation was ordered on Monday for parts of Yuba County including Hallwood, Marysville, Olivehurst, Linda and Plumas Lake.

Yuba County Office of Emergency Services posted an evacuation order on Facebook saying, “Yes, an evacuation has been ordered. All Yuba County on the valley floor. The auxiliary spillway is close to failing. Please travel safely. Contact family and friends. Help the elderly. Take only routes to the east, south, or west. DO NOT TRAVEL NORTH TOWARD OROVILLE!!!!!”

The California Department of Water Resources also issued an emergency evacuation order on Facebook that reads, “Officials are anticipating a failure of the Auxiliary Spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes. Residents of Oroville should evacuate in a northward direction, toward Chico. Other cities should follow the orders of their local law enforcement.”

According to Sacramento based Fox 40 news, officials said a hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. The operation of the auxiliary spillway has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the auxiliary spillway and result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a possible dam failure. The areas that can be affected are Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.