Orlando shooting: Multiple fatalities, situation stabilised, says report

Several people were killed after shooting in Florida city of Orlando on Monday, according to the BBC. Without describing the circumstances of the incident, authorities said that a shooting at an industrial park has resulted in “multiple fatalities”. The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the situation has been “stabilised.” The sheriff’s office tweeted, “Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.” The incident occurred in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, said the sheriff’s office.
Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were lined up on the closed roadway in the Winter Park suburb of Orlando. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs was on the scene, according to local television images, according to Reuters.
This comes a year after a gunman named Omar S Mateen killed 50 people and injured 53 in a crowded gay nightclub in the tourist hub of Orlando, Florida, who was later shot dead by police. The shooting in June last year was the worst mass shooting in American history.
More details awaited
