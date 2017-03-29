Oregon: Man arrested for attacking woman inside Gurudwara in US

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and assault after he attacked a woman inside a Gurudwara in the US state of Oregon. A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and assault after he attacked a woman inside a Gurudwara in the US state of Oregon.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and assault after he attacked a woman inside a Gurudwara in the US state of Oregon. Timothy Walter Schmidt was intoxicated and was walking by the Sikh house of worship in the Oregon town of Gresham Sunday night. He asked to use a restroom at the gurudwara and was allowed inside.

When Schmidt came out of the bathroom, he saw a 26-year-old female temple member inside the building and attacked her, a report in Fox 12 Oregon said. According to Detective Adam Baker, a temple member heard the commotion and pulled off Schmidt of the woman and held him down until police arrived.

Schmidt was lodged into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with assault, coercion, attempted rape, sex abuse and unlawful use of a weapon. Rights group ‘The Sikh Coalition’ said it was “grateful” to Gresham law enforcement officials for arresting the accused.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now