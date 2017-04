Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Candidate for the 2017 presidential election Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Far-Right’s Le Pen to get 25 percent (-1) in 1st round of French election, Macron 24 percent (unchanged), Fillon 20 percent (unchanged)

Macron is seen beating Le Pen in run-off vote by 60 percent to 40 percent

Fillon would beat Le Pen in run-off vote by 56 percent to 44 percent if Fillon made it through to second round.

