Operation Blue Star: Sikh rights group seeks UN probe

In another instance, Sikh youth raising slogans in praise of Khalistan at Akal Takhat Sahib of Golden Temple on the occasion of anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Monday, June 6 2016. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) In another instance, Sikh youth raising slogans in praise of Khalistan at Akal Takhat Sahib of Golden Temple on the occasion of anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Monday, June 6 2016. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

A Sikh rights group has asked the UN to set up a tribunal to investigate alleged crimes committed against the community members during the 1984 Operation Blue Star. Marking the 33rd year of Operation Blue Star, hundreds of Sikhs rallied outside the UN Headquarters on Tuesday holding placards and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) said it has submitted a memorandum to UN Assistant Secretary for Human Rights calling for the setting up of the tribunal. The memorandum to Andre Gilmour said Operation Blue Star “clearly violated the basic humanitarian law provisions for the protection of the civilian populations and for the protection of cultural objects and places of worship as set out” under the Geneva Conventions. The operation also constituted an act of aggression, the memo added.

The ‘Punjab Independence Rally’ outside the UN headquarters was organised by Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society, New York, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Sikh Youth of America and Sikhs For Justice.

