One killed, 22 injured as trains collide in Austria

Rescuers and rail workers stand at the scene of a train crash in Niklasdorf, Austria, Monday, February12, 2018. Two passenger trains collided near a station of Niklasdorf Rescuers and rail workers stand at the scene of a train crash in Niklasdorf, Austria, Monday, February12, 2018. Two passenger trains collided near a station of Niklasdorf

Two passenger trains crashed in central Austria on Monday, killing one person and injuring 22 others, authorities said. One of the trains hit the side of the other near the station in Niklasdorf, a town 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Graz, said Graz police spokesman Leo Josefus.

Photographs of the accident scene showed the side of a EuroCity train that was travelling to Germany torn away and a regional Austrian train next to it. A woman on the EuroCity train was killed and the injured include three children, authorities said. The victim’s nationality was not immediately released, Austria’s APA news agency reported.

Red Cross spokesman Lucas Kundigraber said 17 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. He said 19 ambulances and two emergency doctors were sent to the scene. Josefus says the cause of the crash, which happened at about 12:25 p.m., is not yet known. The EuroCity train was headed to Saarbruecken, Germany.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App