One dead, several injured in Luxembourg train crash: Police

In this image provided by the Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale, an aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The collision left one person dead and at least four injured. (Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale via AP) In this image provided by the Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale, an aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The collision left one person dead and at least four injured. (Luxembourg Police Grand Ducale via AP)

A passenger train and a freight train collided in Luxembourg on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring several more, the police said. The passenger service from Thionville in northeast France hit the goods train near Bettembourg close to the French border around 0800 GMT, they said. “One person was recovered dead from the train,” the Luxembourg police said in a statement. “Two injured persons were admitted to the hospital.” A further six people suffered minor injuries, the police added.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Around 100 rescue workers are at the scene along with psychological support workers, they added. The causes of the accident “are yet to be determined”, said the Luxembourg train company CFL, which operated the passenger train. Passenger services between Luxembourg and Thionville have been suspended with bus services replacing them for now, it said.

In 2006, six people were killed and 23 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Zoufftgen, in northeastern France, near the site of Tuesday’s accident.