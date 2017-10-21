One dead, one missing after fuel barge fire off Texas coast

This photo provided by the US Coast Guard shows a barge on fire approximately three miles from Port Aransas, Texas, jetties, Friday. Oct. 20, 2017. A Coast Guard Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin and HC-144 Ocean Sentry are searching for two missing crew members (AP) This photo provided by the US Coast Guard shows a barge on fire approximately three miles from Port Aransas, Texas, jetties, Friday. Oct. 20, 2017. A Coast Guard Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin and HC-144 Ocean Sentry are searching for two missing crew members (AP)

A barge loaded with crude oil caught fire off the Texas coast, leaving one crew member dead and another missing. A spokesman for the city of Port Aransas, Rick Adams, confirmed the death on Saturday and said the search continues for the missing crew member. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Captain Bobby Grumbles of the Aransas-Corpus Christi Pilots Association says the explosion happened while a tugboat with the barge was pulling in its anchor about 4:30 am (local time) today about 5 kilometres from Port Aransas.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. No pilot was on board when the explosion occurred. Adams says the barge had about 133,000 barrels of crude oil on it but didn’t lose the load.

