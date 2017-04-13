On phone, Xi and Trump discuss rising tensions over North Korea

Following North Korea’s latest missile test, Trump has ordered the US navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to the Korean Peninsula. (Photo: Reuters/US Navy handout) Following North Korea’s latest missile test, Trump has ordered the US navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson back to the Korean Peninsula. (Photo: Reuters/US Navy handout)

DAYS AFTER concluding their first meeting, Chinese President Xi Jingping spoke to his US counterpart, Donald Trump Wednesday over rising tension concerning North Korea. The phonecall comes just days before North Korea prepares to celebrate the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il-sung on April 15, which has in the past included missile tests and as a US carrier battle group heads towards the peninsula.

China’s State-run news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday that Xi told Trump that China sticks to the target of the “denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula” and that China is committed to peace and stability in the region. According to Xinhua: “China holds that the issue should be solved through peaceful means, said Xi, adding that his country is ready to maintain communication and coordination with the US on the issue.”

Even as the USS Carl Vinson steams towards the Korean Peninsula, Trump took to Twitter to warn North Korea. “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.” Trump tweeted.

Chinese media this week have also warned of action against North Korea if it conducted further nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests. “…If conducted by Pyongyang at this time, will be a slap in the face of the US government and will intensify the confrontation between North Korea and the US. Presumably, Beijing will react strongly to Pyongyang’s new nuclear actions. China will not remain indifferent to Pyongyang’s aggravating violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution,” said an article in the Global Times.

The article went on to add that more Chinese citizens supported sanctions against North Korea. “If the North makes another provocative move this month, the Chinese society will be willing to see the UNSC adopt severe restrictive measures that have never been seen before, such as restricting oil imports to the North. Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme is intended for securing the regime, however, it is reaching a tipping point. Pyongyang hopes its gamble will work, but all signs point to the opposite direction,” the article said.

Ruan Zongze, vice-president and senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies termed the situation in the Korean Peninsula as “severe”. “Earlier, US Presidents would adopt a wait and watch strategy, but not President Donald Trump. The DPRK has held high level meetings yesterday and military exercises are expected every April, but nobody knows what the DPRK or the US will do. Both leaders are unpredictable and that’s dangerous for the entire region,” he said.

According Zongze, China had continued to maintain its policy of establishing a peaceful mechanism in North East Asia. “While President Xi has reiterated this stand, China has strong determination to maintain peace and stability in the region. The bottom line for China is clear — no trouble or war at China’s doorstep. As a neighbour, China is the first to be hurt and impacted,” Zongze said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now