On a rescue mission always, Frida the dog is now in quake-hit Mexico

Dressed in her military fatigue comprising goggles, a padded waistcoat and boots, Frida, a 7-year-old labrador with the Canine Unit of the Mexican Navy, has been winning hearts in Mexico for assisting in the rescue mission at the Enrique Rebsamen school. A building in the school collapsed on Tuesday after a 7.1 -magnitude earthquake struck the country. Eleven children were rescued alive after the quake, while 19 children and six adults were killed, according to news agency AP. Overall, over 250 people were killed in the quake.

Frida, a rescue dog, has assisted in several rescue operations across Mexico and the US. Prior to Tuesday’s earthquake, Friday was deployed in Oaxaca, in central Mexico, where an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck on September 7. According to the Mexican Navy, Frida has rescued more than 52 people from different disasters.

Ella es Frida, pertenece a la Unidad Canina de la @SEMAR_mx y ha salvado más de 50 vidas en distintos desastres naturales. pic.twitter.com/SlQTiPgxAH — Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 21, 2017

Frida, a celebrity on social media, has caught the attention of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who recently tweeted this video on her.

Ella es #Frida, #OrgulloNaval que ha logrado salvar 52 vidas en distinto desastres naturales a nivel Nacional e Internacional pic.twitter.com/icYKDofDd7 — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) September 13, 2017

The tweet roughly translates to, “This is Frida, she belongs to the canine unit of the Mexican Navy and has saved more than 50 lives in various natural disasters.” Rescue dogs assist rescuers by barking when they detect a survivor.

