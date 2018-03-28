On 18th birthday, Canadian teen wins her first-ever lottery: $1,000 a week, for life

Charlie Lagarde had reportedly bought a scratch card — her first ever — and a bottle of champagne to celebrate her birthday on March 14, and struck jackpot (Source: Twitter/@PatriceLavoie) Charlie Lagarde had reportedly bought a scratch card — her first ever — and a bottle of champagne to celebrate her birthday on March 14, and struck jackpot (Source: Twitter/@PatriceLavoie)

A Canadian teen struck gold on her 18th birthday after purchasing a winning lottery ticket which allowed her a choice between taking home a cheque for C$1 million ($780,000) or earning $1,000 a week, for life. Charlie Lagarde had reportedly bought a $4 scratch card — her first ever — and a bottle of champagne to celebrate her birthday on March 14, and struck jackpot.

Charlie, who lives in Quebec province, took two weeks to decide which to opt for, and finally chose the latter option after being told she would not be taxed for it. She intends on using the money towards her education and to travel. “I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic,” Charlie said.

“It is without taxes so it’s equivalent to a salary of more than $100,000 a year. It is a great start in life for that young lady,” Patrice Lavoie, spokesman for the lottery corporation was quoted as saying by the Canadian Press. “That was her first lottery ticket ever and she fell upon a winning ticket.”

If given the option, which would you pick: earning $1 million or receiving $1,000 a week?

