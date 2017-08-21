Only in Express
Oil tanker hit by US warship laden with fuel oil; no spill

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the Alnic MC vessel while "the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore." The oil tanker involved in the collision was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel.

By: Reuters | Singapore | Published:August 21, 2017 8:31 am
USS John McCain, Collission, Navy collission, Navy Vessels, 7th fleet, Oil Spill, Pacific Ocean, US defence, World News, Indian Express In this January 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. (Source: AP)
An oil tanker involved in a collision with a U.S. warship to the east of Singapore early on Monday was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill, a crew member told Reuters via phone. “We are carrying 11,987 tonnes of fuel oil. There is no oil spill. We were carrying fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore … We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve,” the crew member who did not want to be identified, told Reuters via telephone.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) lists the Raffles Reserved Anchorage to the South of Bukom Island to be reserved for “vessels requiring emergency repairs and damaged vessels or as directed by the Port Master.”

