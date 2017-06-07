OIC expresses solidarity with Lankan Muslims

OIC is an international organisation founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states (Representational image/Reuters) OIC is an international organisation founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states (Representational image/Reuters)

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in Sri Lanka over the recent spate of attacks against them and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators of the violence to justice. The Secretary General of OIC Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the reports of attacks on homes, businesses of Muslims and mosques are of great concern and deeply regrettable. He expressed the OIC’s full solidarity with the Muslim community of Sri Lanka amid an apparent rise in incidents of violence instigated by extremists which is spreading fear and mistrust among the population.

While appealing for calm and peaceful relations between the communities, Al-Othaimeen urged the authorities to enforce the rule of law, investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice. OIC is an international organisation founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states. Muslim civil society said since mid-April the Muslim places have become subject to increasing attacks.

Last week, leading Ambassadors based in Colombo urged the government to ensure the enforcement of law and order to tackle the situation. The Sinhala majority nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) is being blamed for the attacks. Its chief the Buddhist Monk, Galagodatte Gnanasara who is wanted for instigating racial hatred continues to evade his arrest.

It was 11 days ago that the police deployed units to arrest him having obtained a court order to prevent him from leaving the country. The police said they have questioned the doctor who claimed to have treated Gnanasara and had issued a medical certificate to be produced in court claiming that the monk was suffering from ill health.

The police and some government ministers are being accused of harboring Gnanasara. The Opposition yesterday alleged that the perpetrators of violence were able to evade arrest because they are known to the government.

