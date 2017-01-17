Latest News
Official: Nigeria mistakenly bombs camp, kills more than 100

Military commander Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor confirms the accidental bombardment in northeast Rann, near the border with Cameroon.

By: AP | Maiduguri | Updated: January 17, 2017 10:44 pm
A Nigerian state official says an Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers. (Source: Express Photo)

A Nigerian state official says an Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers. The Borno state government official is helping to coordinate the evacuation of wounded.

The official spoke today on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to reporters. Military commander Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor confirms the accidental bombardment in northeast Rann, near the border with Cameroon. The general says among the wounded are Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria’s military has admitted to making such a mistake.

