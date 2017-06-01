Official: 9 local guards dead, 11 Americans wounded in Kabul

Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in on Wednesday’s attack. (File Photo) Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in on Wednesday’s attack. (File Photo)

A State Department official says nine Afghan guards at the US Embassy in Kabul were killed in the massive suicide truck bomb attack that rocked the diplomatic quarter in Afghan capital, and 11 American contractors are wounded. One Afghan guard is missing. The official was not authorized to speak to the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said none of the wounded Americans appears to have life-threatening injuries.

Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in on Wednesday’s attack.

