Latest News
  • Official: 9 local guards dead, 11 Americans wounded in Kabul

Official: 9 local guards dead, 11 Americans wounded in Kabul

The official said none of the wounded Americans appears to have life-threatening injuries.

By: AP | Washington | Published:June 1, 2017 12:24 am
kabul attack, americans injured, world news, indian express news Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in on Wednesday’s attack. (File Photo)

Top News

A State Department official says nine Afghan guards at the US Embassy in Kabul were killed in the massive suicide truck bomb attack that rocked the diplomatic quarter in Afghan capital, and 11 American contractors are wounded. One Afghan guard is missing. The official was not authorized to speak to the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said none of the wounded Americans appears to have life-threatening injuries.

Afghan officials say at least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded in on Wednesday’s attack.

More Top News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest Stories