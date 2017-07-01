Off-duty Chicago police officer who pinned teen placed on leave

A suburban Chicago police officer captured on video pinning a black teenager to the ground and threatening him for trespassing has been placed on leave.

Lansing, Illinois, Mayor Patricia Eidam announced the move Friday after meeting with the teen’s family. She also says the investigation into last Saturday’s incident will be turned over to an outside governmental agency.

A highly viewed Facebook video shows the officer, who was off duty at the time, pinning the 15-year-old to the ground after he and a white minor, who recorded the video, refused his orders to stay off his property. The man is heard saying the teen is on his property and he could kill him.

Police say the white juvenile, who showed signs of being involved in a fight, had sat on the man’s porch. Both minors where leaving when the confrontation began. No charges have been filed.

