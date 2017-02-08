Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway

Former US President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson. (Source: Virgin Handout via REUTERS) Former US President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson. (Source: Virgin Handout via REUTERS)

Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kite surfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge. He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.” Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.