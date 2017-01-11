‘Obamacare is a complete, total disaster’: Top quotes from Donald Trump’s speech today

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo) President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday held his first news conference since winning the 2016 presidential election. In his news conference, he insisted that he has “nothing to do with Russia” and rubbished as ‘nonsense’ reports released by some media houses that may have been leaked by intel agencies. He also took a dig at the hackers and strongly condemned the cyber crime offenders by saying, “We talk about the hacking, it is bad and shouldn’t be done”.

Here are some of the top quotes from his speech:

1. “But look at what was learned from hacking: that Clinton got questions for the debate.”

2. “If i had gotten questions for the debate ahead of time, i would have been told to get out of the race”

3. “I will resign from all positions in Trump organization entities”

4. ” My daughter Ivanka Trump will have no further involvement with management authority”

5. “I have appointed David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary”

6. “Will be transferring all business investment assets into a trust before Jan 20”

7. “I don’t blame Mexico for taking advantage of the U.S., respects the government and people of Mexico”

8. “Obamacare is a complete and total disaster…we’re going to take it off the shelves”