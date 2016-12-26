Obama says he would’ve been re-elected if allowed, admits he cried during send-off

President Barack Obama (File/AP Photo) President Barack Obama (File/AP Photo)

Outgoing US President Barack Obama admitted in a podcast interview on ‘The Axe Files’ that he cried at the recently held senior staff send-off dinner. In the interview hosted by former aide David Axelrod, Obama said that he started crying as soon as the dinner function started. “We had our senior staff dinner… I got through about four minutes of the thing and started getting the hanky out,” he said. The first African-American President of United States, who held the position for two terms, said that he feels as if a “band” is breaking up. He also said that he wishes to devote his time ahead in growing the “talent” and vision that he saw in the country during his time as President. He also said that he was guided by “idealism” and “heart” of his staff during his Presidential years.

Obama also said that he believes he would have been re-elected if he had the opportunity to run again for the position of the President. He said that he believes in the vision he has and he could have convinced US citizens to rally behind him in support. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said.

As per the United States Constitution, a President can hold the position only for two terms. In the recently contested elections, which saw former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fighting it out against Republican candidate Donald Trump, the billionaire-businessmen was elected as the President by the people of United States. Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the United States on 20th January 2017.

