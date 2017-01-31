Obama rejects discrimination over ‘faith or religion’

President Barack Obama appears to thank White House Spokesman Josh Earnest for his work during Earnest’s last briefing at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) President Barack Obama appears to thank White House Spokesman Josh Earnest for his work during Earnest’s last briefing at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

Former US president Barack Obama expressed his objections today to any faith-based discrimination, in an apparent dig at his successor Donald Trump’s ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries entering the country. “With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” his spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

The former president is “heartened” by protests that have taken place across the country, Lewis said.

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” the statement added.