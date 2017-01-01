Obama offers US assistance to Turkey after Istanbul attack

Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year’s Day, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP) Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year’s Day, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

President Barack Obama expressed condolences on Saturday for the attack at a night club in Istanbul and directed his team to offer U.S. help to Turkish authorities, the White House said.

“This afternoon the president was briefed by his national security team on the attack in Istanbul,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement. “The president expressed condolences for the innocent lives lost, directed his team to offer appropriate assistance to the Turkish authorities, as necessary, and keep him updated as warranted.”

Obama is on vacation in Hawaii. The White House condemned the “savagery” of at least one gunman in Istanbul who killed at least 35 people and wounded 40 others as they celebrated the New Year, calling the attack “horrific.”

The gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina nightclub, one of the city’s most exclusive party venues, before going on a shooting rampage inside, according to the authorities.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, which has left dozens dead and many more wounded,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revellers, many of whom were celebrating New Year’s Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers,” Price said, adding, “We reaffirm the support of the United States for Turkey, our NATO ally, in our shared determination to confront and defeat all forms of terrorism.