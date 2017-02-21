NYC & Company comes out to oppose Donald Trump’s travel ban

US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP)

The New York City has come out heavily against President Donald Trump’s travel ban. “We stand in strong opposition to any kind of impediments to legitimate international travel into the US. So we are going to put out this message to the world that all are welcome in NYC,” said Fred Dixon, CEO & President, NYC & Company, which is the official tourism organisation for NYC’s five boroughs. “We have come out against it, so has our Mayor, Bill de Blasio,” said Dixon.

Dixon – who was in Delhi to attend an event to mark 2017 as the US and India Travel and Tourism Partnership Year – added that they will reinforce to all their travel audiences that NYC is a diverse, tolerant and welcoming destination. “Even though the US receives merely 50,000 visitors every year from those seven countries put together, but in principle, we don’t think such a barrier can be good for business, for the country, and certainly not good for the work,” he told The Indian Express.

However, he added that NYC has the largest share of those 50,000-plus visitors, at almost 50%, mostly owing to family and business travel. “NYC – being a global hub of tourism and commerce – is all about open access. And that is the key to our success,” Dixon said. “We are watching very closely for the new guidelines expected next week,” he added.

Dixon said the travel ban had taken them all by surprise but the response has now begun. “There are multiple levels of conversations going on. We are speaking to our elected officials in Washington, and the US travel industry on the whole is also going to make its stand clear about it officially. There hasn’t been a huge opportunity to speak to the administration directly till now; it’s just been a month and it’s a complicated issue,” said Dixon, who is also on the executive board of the US Travel Association.

To get this message across, the NYC administration is going to flash its tagline “All are welcome” across all major airports and also spread it through social media. “In the days to come, you will see much more aggressive promotion of this ‘welcome’. We shall take every opportunity to be out in the marketplace and remind the international community that the city is as welcoming as it has always been,” said Dixon.

In fact, the City of San Francisco has also joined hands with NYC in opposing the restrictions. “Most gateway cities like NYC and San Francisco, which get many international visitors, would oppose such a ban,” said Dixon, adding that there would be more cities opposing this, “depending on their internal politics”. Both Blasio and the Mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, are Democrats.

