North Korea will conduct next nuclear test, says vice foreign minister Han Song Ryol

North Korea’s vice foreign minister Han Song Ryol Friday has told news agency Associated Press that it will conduct nuclear test whenever supreme headquarters sees fit. He told AP, said, “Pyongyang won’t ‘keep its arms crossed’ in face of US pre-emptive strike.” He also blamed US President Donald Trump for ‘making trouble’ with his aggressive tweets.

Donald Trump on Tuesday had tweeted, North is “looking for trouble.”

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — President Trump (@POTUS) April 11, 2017

According to AP report, Han Song Ryol said, ” The situation on the Korean Peninsula is now in a “vicious cycle.” Meanwhile, US Vice-President Mike Pence is likely to travel to South Korea soon in what can be seen as a sign of the U.S. commitment to its ally in the face of rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.

